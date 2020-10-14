Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,340 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Central European Media Enterprises worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 569,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 347,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 167,734 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CETV stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 16.08%.

CETV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Central European Media Enterprises Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 30 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; provides television content through various platforms, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service; and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complements its news programming and other television station-related brands.

