Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Waterstone Financial worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 3,055.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $419.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.