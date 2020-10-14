Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.75% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 142.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

