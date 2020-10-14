Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Forrester Research worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.07 million, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FORR. ValuEngine lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

