MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 909,750 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 430,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $207,126.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,714 shares of MSG Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $67,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,479 shares of company stock valued at $971,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

MSGN opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $524.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.