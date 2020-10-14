State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Park National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Park National by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Park National during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Park National during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Park National alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.