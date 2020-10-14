State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 187,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

