State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 417 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QTS. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

