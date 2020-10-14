State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 470 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

