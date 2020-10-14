State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,418 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,063 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,409,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

