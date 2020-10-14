The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,544 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,803,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,224 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,774 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

