Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.69.

ITW stock opened at $203.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average is $176.84. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $206.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

