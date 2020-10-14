Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $888.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 3.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 218,499.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 345,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 345,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

