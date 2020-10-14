I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 353 Shares

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $11,687.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $544,757.72.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of I-Mab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $531,494.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of I-Mab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68.

BDTX stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

