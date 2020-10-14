Marcus Schulz Sells 953 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.90 million, a PE ratio of -87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.
BioLife Solutions Company Profile
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.
