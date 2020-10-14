Marcus Schulz Sells 953 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $26,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.90 million, a PE ratio of -87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.