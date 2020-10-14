I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 400 Shares

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $13,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,993.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

I-Mab stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

