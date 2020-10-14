RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $80,400.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $31,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $36,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $26,240.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $24,760.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $21,540.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $958.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

