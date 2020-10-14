Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Airgain worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,221.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Airgain Inc has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.