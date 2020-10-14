Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $130,000 Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Great Ajax worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,878 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 320,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of AJX opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

