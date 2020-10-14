Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Xunlei worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Xunlei by 1,501.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Xunlei by 154.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Xunlei Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

