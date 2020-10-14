Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Titan International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.18.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.19. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.