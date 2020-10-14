Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 41,586 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 309.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Savara worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Savara by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.68. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. ValuEngine cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

