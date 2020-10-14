Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 2.08. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

