Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $143,000 Position in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Renal Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

