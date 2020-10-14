Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,344 shares in the company, valued at $284,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $49,597.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,700.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $192,447. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.81. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.85%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Hemisphere Media Group Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.