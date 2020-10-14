Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Neovasc were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neovasc by 139.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Neovasc by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 292,110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter worth about $776,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVCN opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Neovasc Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

