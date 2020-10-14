Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $152,000 Position in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

