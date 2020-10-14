Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

