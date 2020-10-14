Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 106,800 Shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 219,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

