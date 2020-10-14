Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $160,000 Position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,300 shares of company stock worth $41,233.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $13.65.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Retractable Technologies Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.