Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Ferroglobe worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 205.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,121,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 423,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

