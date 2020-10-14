Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 10,048 Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sogou were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sogou by 280.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sogou by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Sogou Inc has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $261.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sogou has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

