Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INWK. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 343,200 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in InnerWorkings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,655,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 112,449 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INWK. Barrington Research lowered InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $203.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

