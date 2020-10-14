Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

