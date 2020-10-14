10,300 Shares in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Digimarc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Digimarc by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 134.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digimarc by 100.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Digimarc by 47.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of DMRC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Digimarc Corp has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 137.68%.

In other Digimarc news, Director Andrew Walter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,565.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

