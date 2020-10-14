Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 4,100 Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
CARE opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25.
CARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.
Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
