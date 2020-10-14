Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 4,100 Shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Carter Bank and Trust worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

CARE opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Carter Bank and Trust has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

