Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 35,993 Shares of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,993 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guess' were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guess' by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 148,650 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess' by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Guess' by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess' by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Guess' by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

GES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess' from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess' from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Guess' from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Guess' news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Guess' stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Guess', Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $861.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.74.

Guess' (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess' had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guess', Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Guess'’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.