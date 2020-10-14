Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of CHS opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

