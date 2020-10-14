Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 24,100 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $176,378. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

JNCE opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

