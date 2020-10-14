Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 197,318 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 197,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vaxart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vaxart by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $837.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.04. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

