Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 69,000 Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

