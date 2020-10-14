Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 69,000 Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Cerecor Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Airgain Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Airgain Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $130,000 Position in Great Ajax Corp.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $130,000 Position in Great Ajax Corp.
Xunlei Limited Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Xunlei Limited Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Titan International Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Titan International Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 41,586 Shares of Savara Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 41,586 Shares of Savara Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report