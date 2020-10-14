Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 2,200 Shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Select Interior Concepts worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86,157 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 95,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $559,388.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leo William Jr. Varner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 224,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,325.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

