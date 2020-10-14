Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

