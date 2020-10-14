Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Livongo Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livongo Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $97,807.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,430 shares of company stock valued at $91,708,543 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 66.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 328,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at $653,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

