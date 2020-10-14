Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 16,600 Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAOI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,156 shares of company stock valued at $521,835 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

