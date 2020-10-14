Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $182,000 Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

