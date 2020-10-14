Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iCAD by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iCAD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $158,730.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,324,882 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,667 shares of company stock worth $619,618 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICAD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. iCAD Inc has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

