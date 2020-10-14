Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 214.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NERV. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

NERV stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $41.18 million during the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

