Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $185,000 Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Forestar Group stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.