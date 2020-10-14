Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Position in Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCM shares. National Securities upgraded Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

